Speech to Text for Baybears Agreement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for both i-phones and androids. new at 10pm. we're getting a first look at the agreement signed by the city of madison and the owners of the mobile baybears to bring minor league baseball back to the tennessee valley by 2020. waay 31's charlisa gordon poured over the 86 page document tonight.she joins us live in studio with a breakdown of what's in it. charlisa? the deal was signed two weeks ago.but tonight was the deadline to get two of the major deal breakers done.to keep the agreement intact. this is the $46.6 million dollar ballpark that could soon be developed in madison.as impressive as it may be.that 7,000 seat capacity multi-purpose venue is $600,000 over the city's bond limit. the stadium is expected to be completed by april 1st 2020. the city had to reach an agreement with the developer of town madison to increase the funding from $22 million to $40 million to help fast track the i- 565 interchange.the mayor says there's no point of having a ballpark that people can't get to.this was a hot button topic that was tabled at monday's meeting. the other item that had to be completed by march 1st was acquiring the donated land to build the stadium. the next major deadline is may 1st.ballcorps llc, who owns the baybears must receive approval from major and minor league baseball as well as the southern league.on the city's end they must obtain all their financing to build the ballpark by may 1. one of the major sticking points in this agreement was making sure the team name includes the word madison. for a full breakdown of the agreement.visi t our website at waay-tv dot com. reporting live in studio, charlisa