Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Thursday 10 PM Weather Update

The rain is gone, but many rivers can stay above flood stage through this weekend. Plus, we are going to get a reminder that we are still technically in winter.

Posted: Thu Mar 01 20:26:37 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 01 20:26:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Thursday 10 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look
Huntsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events