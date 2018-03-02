Speech to Text for Thursday 10 PM Weather Update
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look
The rain is gone, but many rivers can stay above flood stage through this weekend. Plus, we are going to get a reminder that we are still technically in winter.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.