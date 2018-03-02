Speech to Text for Shoals Flooding

through the water. the national weather service says the tennessee river in florence will peak tomorrow around lunch. its expected to reach almost five feet above flood stage. waay31's breken terry shows us what the tennessee valley authority is doing to minimize the flooding threat. nat pop- waves greenhill- to me it sounds like being on the ocean. it's not the ocean-- it's the roaring tennessee river. greenhill- looking at it from here it's up at least several feet the pier down at the end is already underwater. and so are some trees at tva's rockpile recreation area. with wilson dam spillways open, the site attracts curious onlookers but emergency management officials warn the river is dangerous right now-- espically for boaters. greenhill- that's a whole lot of force i mean that's mother nature at her best right there. the tennessee valley authority tells us the rainfall in north alabama has affected their operations at just about all 49 of their dams. they are flowing the least amount of water possible at dams all the way up into virgina to minize flooding impacts along the tennessee river. they have staff around the clock making adjustments every six hours. franks- i'm really happy tva has got our back. i feel like tva always has our back but extra when we have bad weather and stuff is going wrong. the tennessee river is expected to crest on friday-- so water levels could increase until then. franks- to see the trees underwater i think is kind of scarier than just the water because then you can see how high it is. look live tag: emergency management officials are urging people to stay off the tennesee river and any creeks-- because the currents can be dangerous with this much water flowing . in colbert co