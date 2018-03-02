Speech to Text for Hunters Ridge Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at 5 on a shooting that happened in south huntsville. it happened on hunters ridge drive -- right off golf road... the victim was found later in north huntsville. and i'm demetria mcclenton. tonight waay 31 learned from huntsville police -- the victim and suspect in the case--knew each other. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department tonight with the relationship between the two.... huntsville police told us the suspect they have in custody right now is the roommate of the victim's girlfriend police were called to an apartment on hunters ridge drive just before noon ...but when they arrived the didn't find a shooting victim.. a short time later the victim called 9-1-1 and was found on harris road. he was taken to huntsville hospital with non life threatening injuries. police are currently interviewing witnesses... police are still investigating the case tonight and have not made an arrest yet. live in