Speech to Text for West Mrogan West

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

discovered hidden in the home. new tonight... a large amount of students left west morgan school early today because of a possible threat that was circulating on social media... however, officials tell waay 31 there was no legitimate threat to the school whatsoever... instead, they say false information was shared on facebook... waay 31's scottie kay was at the school today where she talked to parents who were there to pick up their kids anyway... after some concerns from posts on social media... about 200 out of 830 students who attend west morgan school had been checked out by parents by around 1:00 on thursday... that's almost one- fourth of students going home... pkg: sot "he said, 'can you come and get me?' and so i texted back and said, 'are you okay? what is going on?' and he said 'someone threatened to shoot the school.'" loreen mason has a sixth and eighth grader at west morgan school.. and when she received the alarming text, she rushed over as fast as she could... sot "i just said a prayer and just headed on out." but officials say the threat was not legitimate... according to west morgan school principal keith harris.. a student made a comment on tuesday about a video that had no ties to the school in any way.. but students misinterpreted the comment, and officials say it spread like wildfire on social media... but the fact that it wasn't real didn't stop parents from checking their kids out of class... sot "i'm not worried about if it was real, it's best to act upon something, you know, don't take anything for granted these days because it's happening so often." mason sayspeople shouldn't believe everything they see on social media.. and they should always think before posting or sharing something that may not be true... sot "people should be very careful. call someone in authority first before they go posting all this stuff, because there's always somebody that's going to panic." and officials say that's exactly what happened at the school on thursday... principal harris says the student who was reported making the threat has no past disciplinary record.. and was even at school on thursday because officials felt he was not a danger in any way... sot "i just hope that everything just goes back to normal so that we don't live in fear. we can't do that." sk on cam: principal harris tells me, even though there was no threat, he understands why parentscame to pick up their kids.. and expects friday to be back to normal... reporting in morgan county, scottie kay,