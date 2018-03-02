Speech to Text for Flooding in the Shoals

mcfarland park in florence is officially closed because the tennessee river is continuting to rise swallowing parts of the park. toss: waay31's breken terry joins us live from the park with how florence officials prepare for this breken? as you can see, florence police have put up these barricades at the entrance to the park- because they don't want people down here with the water rising-- i was down at the park before they closed it and the water was coming over the roadways and has engulfed the beach area. well i know it's been this high before but i haven't been down here to see it until this year. betty tripp and a car full of her friends came down to mcfarland park in florence to see the rising water. tripp- i think it's amazing how the water has come up it's just getting over in the road and it scares me. florence officials have closed the park as a precautionary measure and removed campers last week. this is all to ensure their safety, because officialsknew the river would rise. but before the park closed thursday the rising water did attract some curious people and fishermen. lasater- it's kind of scary in away, it's kind of scary. it makes you respect water a whole lot more. all of the structures at mcfarland park were built to withstand flood waters. if thewater gets any higher--officials will cut electricity to the park. this is what the park looked like a few days ago-- and this is what it looks like today. lasater- the beach is gone forsure so i don't know how many feet that would be maybe three or four feet something like that. florence officials are specifically asking kayakers to not sneak into the park and get on the river because the river is dangerous, especially with fast currents and debris. they told me-- kayakers have done that in the past. live in