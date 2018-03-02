Speech to Text for Sparkman comes up short in 7A Semifinals

final four as both sparkman's boys and girls teams were lookin' to secure a spot in the 7a championship game... we'll start with the boys takin' on mcgill-toolen in what was easily the best game of the tournament we've seen so far... early on the senators were feelin' it...they shot 50-percent from the field in the first quarter...leading by as much as 14 points in the first half as they took an eleven point lead into the break... but sparkman went cold in the second half...and the yellow jackets weren't goin' down easy...flippin' the script on the senators to take a one point lead with 41 seconds to play... that lasted a whole 15 seconds though...'cause malik tyson wasn't havin' that...off the spin the jumper is money to put sparkman back in front bya point...but a trip to the free throw line knotted us up at 55... so with nine seconds to play...the senators have a shot to win it...darron howard gets the look...but that thing just didn't wanna fall...so we're not done yet...and it's time for o-t... the jackets opened up the extra frame on a 4-nothin' run to create a little cushion... but again...sparkman would get the final possession..this time down three lookin' to force a second overtime...they can't get a clean look so howard gives it another shot...but can't convert and sparkman falls 64-61 in overtime... tough out for the guys there...and i'll be honest we ran into traffic this morning due to an bad accident on i65...forcing us to miss most of the girls game...but managed to catch the final possession of the game... down just one point following the missed field goal from mcgill-toolen...the lady senators have it with six seconds to play...they get a look from three...but no dice... after leading by as much as 14 in the second quarter they fall 50-to-49 as their season comes to an end in the semifinals.. so that does it for our 7a teams but we're not done with basketball just yet...tomorrow we've got four championship games comin' your way in 3a and 4a so come on back for all of that and more...however that does it for tonight...so guys back