Speech to Text for Thursday 5 PM Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than 150 billion dollars a year. thanks stephen! an old television show will make its return to the the back edge of the rain is working through the tennessee valley. the last of the rain will exit the tennessee valley to the east between 5 pm and 6 pm. the clouds will clear out before 10 pm this evening. a cold wind will kick up, and some chill will settle into the tennessee valley tonight. grab the jacket on your way out the door if you're heading out this evening. you likely will need it later in the evening. remember water levels will continue rising as rain runoff drains off the ground into the rivers, creeks, and streams. the water levels in the rivers will likely rise through the weekend, and flooding may persist into next week. never try to drive or walk through flood waters. that can be deadly. if you live near a river, creek, or stream, be sure to keep an eye on the water levels and be thanks stephen!