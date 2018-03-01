Speech to Text for What The Tech: Keeping Tabs On Kids Cell Phone Use

what are your kids doing when you're not looking? if your children have smartphones there are millions of things they can be doing or watching that you wouldn't approve of. all month our tech guy jamey tucker has been looking at the effects smartphones are having on all of our lives. tonight, a look at what parents can do to limit their smartphone use you can take the phone away which will make for an let's say an interesting night for everyone, but an easier way to handle keeping an eye on, or limiting what your kids can do on their smartphone or table is with gadgets and apps. "when you're dealing with a samsung device, they have kids mode built into it." parents, if you're deciding on what kind of phone your young child will use, samsung's entire line lets you hand the kids your phone, without giving up control. "it goes straight into kid mode and th at kid has nothing but access to whateveryou want them to." jessica danaei of at&t demonstrated the only way out of kids mode, is to enter a pin. "in the upper left hand corner there's a little green guy that sort of looks like a phone, when you click on these are the only people you're going to allow your child to call." no social media, no youtube, unless you say it's okay. --- if you don't have a samsung phone,you can use an app like unglue where you can restrict times they can access the internet and time for entertainment. parents can also see what they're doing. unglue works when they're on home wifi, or on a cellular or other wifi network. --- you can restrict what they're doing at home through a wifi router, many have features to limit the use of certain things. the luma mesh wi-fi router is one of them. parents can turn off wifi completely. --- disney's smart family device "circle" lets parents create custom filters for each family member, can set time limits and pause or turn off the internet at bedtime. --- if your child is very young, like 5-10 years old, you might consider an amazon fire tablet that has total parental control and lots of safeguards so kids won't stumble across pg or r rated content.