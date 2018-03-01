Clear
Pedestrian in Critical Condition

Posted: Thu Mar 01 07:33:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

bond. new this morning... a pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a car overnight in huntsville. it happened around 11:15 on winchester road near the intersection of rustic trail. investigators say the man was crossing south along winchester when he was struck. officials tell waay 31 the driver will likely

 

