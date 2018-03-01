Speech to Text for Double Homicide in Decatur

both i-phones and androids. new details this morning...on the arrest of a man in decatur for a double murder. overnight -- decatur police told waay 31 -- kendall rucker was arrested for the deaths of 31-year-old david gullatte and 27-year old sharonda bouldin. police said someone spotted rucker run away from the scene of their murders on clearview street. waay 31 talked to a family member of one of the victims -- who told us she's at a loss as to why anyone would do this... "i really don't know what else to tell you. they've never done nothing to nobody, nobody, nobody and i don't understand." right now -- rucker is in the morgan county jail