Speech to Text for Good Cause Huntsville

apply. it's a story you'll only see on waay 31. a man - buying up real estate in an area some call a rough part of town - all for the sake of service. waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with the man behind "good cause huntsville" who say he wants to bring light to some of the city's darkest areas... chris richtsmeier has always dreamed of flipping more than a house ... he wants to flip a street ... chris richtsmeier "a big part of it was light ... calling the city and getting street lights turned on, maintained." his street of choice ... knight road ... in southwest huntsville that's the same street where ... about a month ago ... waay 31 told you about a shooting ... erika doxtator "the only reason i don't have my daughter over here is because of the crime." in 2016 richtsmeier started buying up apartment buildings on knight road ... he told me he owns about 40 apartment units on or around the road now ... and ten houses ... he and his team ... good cause huntsville ... are using every roof available to offer low income housing to people who are homeless ... or just one bad day away from becoming homeless ... the catch? you have to be willing to be a part of a safe, sober community ... glenda brummer "i've been an addict off and on for like 20 years ... and you get on knight road and it's just there" glenda told me she knew she had to get out ... so she moved into one of the good cause houses ... standup: glenda, like so many others, didn't start off in permanent housing ... less than eight weeks ago she lived right here ... in transitional housing on knight road owned by good cause hsv ... now she's sober ... and she says she's no longer just surviving ... she's thriving ... glenda laughing glend brummer "it's just totally different ... it's like another world" a world where she's no longer doing life alone ... instead ... she's living with three other women ... four strangers turned friends after being brought together by good cause ... and according to chris ... there's more good to come ... he tells me good cause huntsville is in the process of purchasing another 24 units on knight road ... located just across the street from the scene of last months shooting ... bringing his team one step closer to seeing a street flipped and a community restored ... in hsv