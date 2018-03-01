Speech to Text for Person of interest in custody after two people shot dead

will keep it updated throughout the night.... new details... tonight we know the names of the two people found dead in a decatur home... the morgan county coroner told us 32-year-old david gullatte and 27-year old sharonda bouldin were shot to death in a home on clearview street... waay 31's charlisa gordon was on the scene as police investigated.... decatur pd could not provide any information on a suspect tonight, but they did tell us that he or she knew the 2 victims and this was not a random act. cathy nicholas / family member: she's my niece and he's my nephew. i am so furious. i am furious. cathy nicholas says her phone began ringing non-stop this afternoon while she was at work. when she finally answered it was news no family member ever wants to hears. cathy nicholas / family member she heard gunshots and she went up to the door and she heard the baby going from one room to the next crying because she was trying to get in and finally she called 911. and after that they said that they were gone. the woman that called 911 was the mother of one of the victims. decatur police arrived at the home on clearview street around 2 pm to find the couplehad been shot to death. cathy and the rest of her family are at a loss as to why anybody would do this. cathy: "i really don't know what else to tell you. they've never done nothing to nobody, nobody, nobody and i don't understand." waay 31's charlisa gordon reporting... decatur police are investigating the case -- and are looking into what may have led to