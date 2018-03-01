Speech to Text for Tires and rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with this rain forecasted to continue overnight -- waay 31 wondered what are the best ways to stay safe on slick roads... while driving at night. waay 31's kody fisher caught up with the experts tonight -- and has what you need to know before getting behind the wheel.... what we're talking about is right here... your tires on your car... specifically... the tread... jim hartman works for tire engineers in huntsville... he says this is an example of a tire with not nearly enough tread... he says tires like these could easily lead to a dangerous situation on the road... if you don't know much about tires... there are a couple of different ways to tell if your tread is warn down... jim hartman/tire engineers "the roughness of the ride and everything. sometimes you'll get some tire noise when they start to get down. situations like that you always want your best two tires on the rear." kody fisher "there is a really easy way to check and see if your tires are in the danger zone and need to be replaced. you've just got to get down here and take a penny and turn lincolns head upside down and stick him in the tread. if you can see his head your tires need to be replaced." jim hartman/tire engineers "some people don't realize their tires are worn down as much as they are until that situation comes into play. they get that panic stop then they realize 'oh, maybe i need to look into getting some tires." on top of the health of your tires... madison public works tells waay 31 drivers don't always think about the difference between driving during the day... versus at night... when it rains... mike gentle/madison public works "biggest danger is of course visibility. if you've got heavy rain your visibility is going to be very limited. you could have fog developing too and if there is water puddling on the road you have to watch out for hydroplaning." madison public works tells waay 31 drivers simply need to slow down... or not get out on the roads at all when there is the possibility of flooding... if you go out to your car and realize your tires need to be replaced... tire engineers suggests getting a good all season tire to fix the problem... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...