Speech to Text for Dog Bill

both i-phones and androids. new at 5... alabama dog owners will now face harsher penalties if their pet hurts or kills a person. the house of representatives passed a bill on tuesday that will hold dog owners accountable if their animal attacks someone. the bill comes after 24-year- old emily colvin was attacked and killed by dogs in jackson county back in december. waay 31's scottie kay talked to some of colvin's neighbors today to see what they think about the bill... i'm here on county road 121 where emily colvin was attacked and killed by dogs in her own front yard... but neighbors tell me they're hopefulthe bill that passed on tuesday will keep attacks like this one from happening again... vo: four dogs were euthanized earlier this month after attacking and killing colvin. but some people say the owners of the dogs didn't receive proper punishment... that's why senator steve livingston sponsored a bill that would allow owners of dangerous dogs to face harsh fines or jail time if their animal injures or kills another person... livingston named the bill "emily's law" in colvin's honor.. a neighbor i talked with who didn't want to be identified says he's glad to hear the bill passed... sot: "i think there ought to be some kind of stiff penalties for it. i mean that woman lost her life and her family lost their loved one over a pet. i mean people want to treat their pets like children, they need to be responsible for them." cont vo: under the legislation, if a dog kills a person the owner can be found guilty of a class b felony. the legislation also provides a procedure for the court to determine if a dog is dangerous. reporting in jackson county, sk, waay