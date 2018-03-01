Speech to Text for Jackson County Student Arrested

campus is suspension for a year. new tonight... facebook users in jackson county could be under investigation after deputies say people were posting false information about a school threat.. causing an unnecessary panic... a 16-year-old student at section high school was arrested last night -- after two of his classmates reported hearing him make a threat ... investigators say there was no danger to the school today... waay 31's scottie kay talked with parents and officials about the threat... sot "i'm glad to show up and the county's here and the local's here. there's like four or five different officers here guarding the school, so you know they're all safe." james morris says his son goes to section high school.. and he was worried when he heard parents were picking up their kids after a threat was made... sot "if somebody didn't quit calling him names, the next shooting was going to be in alabama at section high school." that's what principal gene roberts says students reported hearing from a 16-year-old classmate... but according to officials, parents had no reason to worry on wednesday as everything was taken care of tuesday night.. when the student was arrested... but sheriff chuck phillips says social media caused an unnecessary uproar when people were posting false information... sot "there's been a lot of rumors on facebook this morning that the school is on lockdown, that guns have been found. that is absolutely untrue." sot "everybody talks and sometimes they don't get everything exactly straight." but either way.. officials say they won't let these kinds of incidents slide... sot "anybodywhether they think it's a joke or whether they don't think it's a jokei want it prosecuted to the max. i want them to show that it is no joking matter and that they do not belong in jackson county schools." sot "they shouldn't take it lightly. i mean it's not a light situation after all the things that's happened. you don't wait till it gets here before you act upon it. do it now." sheriff phillips says they will also be investigating the false reports that were posted on facebook.. and say some people may even be charged... sk on cam: school officials and law enforcement tell me they will continue to take these kinds of situations very seriously... reporting in jackson county, scottie