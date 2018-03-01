Speech to Text for Toney Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the roads. people living madison county are concerned tonight about flooding.... the tennessee valley is currently under a flood watch until 6 p-m tomorrow. tonight waay 31's sydney martin talked to one man who told us 00 he doesn't think the drains are able to hold up to 5 inches of rainfall. bart meritt, lives in toney "there is no a lot of good irrigation in the ditches out here.i've been out here about 5 years it always floods in this area." people living in toney told me wednesday with all the rain this past weekend...the ground had dried up yet and is not ready for the rain moving the area.... drains in neighborhoods and along roads throughout the county turned into flowing streams. some drains became completely filled allowing almost no water to get through.... "there's a lot of standing water. if you go down there is a bunch of standing water in yards." the huntsville-madison county emergency management service told waay 31anyone experiencing overflowing drains should contact public works or their county commissioner's office. ema officials also told us they are unaware of any closed roads in madison county...but wanted people to remember just because a road isn't closed doesn't mean it's safe to drive on sydney, "now if you think a road is unsafe and it's after hours...you can contact the madison county sheriffs office and they'll send a crew out to check the area. officials are remindg everyone tonight if you're unsure if a road is safe to drive through...turn around don't drown.in madison county sydney