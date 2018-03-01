Speech to Text for Fight at Huntsville High

new at 6... take a look at this video a parent sent us! a fight in the lunch room at huntsville high school this week! waay 31's marylee adams has been making calls to school officials, speaking to students, and reaching out to parents all day. dan, demetria, i'm outside huntsville high where this week a fight broke out in the school cafeteria between two girls. <clip of fight in cafeteria >we received this video from a parent who does not want to be named. the parent claims the fight happened on monday. this huntsville high sophomore didn't seem surprised by the fighting, but says that day was particularly bad. andrew dickson "yeah, there's been lot's of fights at the school but they've all been in different times there hasn't been just so many on one day...some people are saying there were around 2 or 3 fights on that day." at huntsville high, students tell me administrators took immediate action to combat fights in the school. andrew dickson "we have this thing called power hour and we get free time to work on homework or whatever and they took it away today because of that." johnny dodd "they're keeping us in our classrooms so that fights can't just break out in the hallways or anywhere." and when it comes to bumping up security at the school... johnny dodd "we've gotten more security guards, i've noticed a few more, but i don't think security guards are gonna stop the fights." i reached out to several parents for comment but they declined to speak to us. marylee tag: now, i reached out to huntsville city schools, they told me they are looking into this specific fight but due to privacy laws they are unable to say how it will be handled. in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news. anchor tag we have not heard back from huntsville city schools about this fight. we have also reached ot huntsville police to see if any arrests were made.>