Speech to Text for Wayne Farms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

knight road. new information-- according to a study by themedical association of the state of alabama and the american medical association-- alabama physicians generated more than 16 billion dollars of economic activity and support over 101,000 jobs. each physician averaged 1 point 9 million dollars in economic output and physicians averaged supporting 11 and a half jobs. new at 5-- wayne farms in decatur has taken things to the next level by building a 4 point 5 million dollar customer innovation center. the center has a new culinary kitchen and meeting and work space areas. wayne farms president clint rivers tells waay 31 the center will test new products. rivers says when customers come to them with ideas, they'll work with them in the kitchen to possibly create new products. generally it's smaller pieces of equipment that we use in our production facility. but it's the same type of equipment but smaller pieces of equipment to manufacturer the products in here, through the different process. wayne farms is the 6th largest poultry producer in the country. they supply chicken to hundreds of comapanies incuding chick-fil-a, boars head, and lean