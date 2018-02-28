Speech to Text for Shoals Flooding

creeks- turning into rivers-- causing some rural roads in lauderdale county to close due to flooding. waay31's breken terry joins us live in northern lauderdale county to show us the potential flooding issues, breken? i am here along county road in lauderdale county and ifyou look here behind me you can see cypress creek filled to the brim- with water creating rapids-- this is what many creeks in the area look like after today's rain and we could get more of it. emergency management offcicials in the shoals tell me the ground is saturated withrain over the last two weeks causing-- just about every ditch, and yard to look more like a pool. lauderdale county emergency management tells me about 13 rural county roads are closed because of flooding- but those are not heavily traveled. officials are urging people to look out for water over the roadways and tell me it's better to turn around then drown if you encounter watery roadways. in colbert county one road is closed because of flooding at east sixth street and fennell road. franklin county has not seen any flooding issues at this time. lauderdale county officials tell me the tennessee river is nearing flood stage but not there yet. the tennessee valley authority says every second around 750,000 gallons is flowing through wilson dam. they are urging people to stay off the river and these creeks throughout the weekend. live in lauderdale co