What The Tech: Duck-Duck-Go Search Engine

you've probably heard the conspiracy theory of facebook or google listening to your conversations... is this really happening? our tech guy jamey tucker looked into those claims and found, those two tech companies don't have to listen to what you say, they already know google knows where i'm standing right now. it knows if i go to wendy's for lunch. it knows everything i've ever searched for or looked at online. why...because i've said i'm okay with it. if you use google to search the web, send mail or use google maps for directions, you've given it permission too. google not only stores the information but sells a lot of it to 3rd parties so those companies can send advertisements it thinks you're interested in. this has happened to everyone. search for a disneyworld vacation and 5 minutes later, disney ads start showing up everywhere you go online. that's how google's business works. remember, it is a search engine company. and if something is free, then you're the product being sold. if that freaks you out, there are options other than google. duck-duck-go is a search engine that keeps your search history private. this morning i used it to search for tesla, the koa campgrounds. with chrome i'd likely see related advertisements. but so far today...nothing about those two things have popped up anywhere i'm browsing. including facebook. that's not to say you won't see any ads but the ones you see won't be related to your searches. and those searches don't show up in my google chrome history. for most people, google saving your web searches isn't that big of a deal. they're used so companies will pay google for information so that they send advertisements to people most interested in their products. remember, if something is free on the internet, like google, you're the product being sold. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucke