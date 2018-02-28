Speech to Text for ONE DECATUR NEIGHBORHOOD IS FED UP WITH PEOPLE SPEEDING THRO

over a week late last year... new at ten... people in one decatur neighborhood tell waay 31--they are fed up with the amount of cars speeding on their street... waay 31's kody fisher went to the area to see the problem first hand... and learned the police department's policy on putting speed bumps into a neighborhood... kody fisher "neighbors in the area of this corner, sheerwood and crestview, characterize it as almost like talladega speedway with the amount of cars that speed through here." nats: the speed limit along crestview and sheerwood drive is 30 miles per hour... but it drops to 15 miles per hour at this tight turn... heather smith says she rarely sees drivers follow the 15 miles per hour limit... which directly impacts her family... heather smith/lives on crestview drive "my children can't play in front of our house, because i don't feel safe." kody fisher "to see exactly how bad the problem actually is i brought along a radar gun to see how fast people are going." heather smith/lives on crestview drive "it's a lot more present than it was twenty years ago. there's so much more traffic in this little area." smith says the issue gets even worse during certain times of year... heather smith/lives on crestview drive "especially 4th of july and if anythings going along at point mallard." the decatur police department tells waay 31 people who are concerned about speeders should contact them to start the process of getting speed bumps... a traffic study will then be considered... if a problem is identified... it will move into an enforcement phase... if the issue persists... speed bumps are then an option... smith says she and other neighbors have contacted police about this street... but she says nothing was done... heather smith/lives on crestview drive "they can sit out here for an hour and realize how much people speed." kody fisher "even though other neighbors have tried and failed to get speed bumps in this neighborhood mrs. smith says she's going to try once again to contact the decatur police department to get speed bumps. reporting in decatur, kody fisher, waay 31 news." despite neighbors claiming they've started the process of getting speed bumps before. the decatur police department tells waay 31 -- they never received a complaint about a speeding issue along crestview