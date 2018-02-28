Speech to Text for FEDERAL AGENTS RAID NEW OFFICE OF FORMER AL DOCTOR, SUSPECTE

new tonight -- waay 31 is digging deeper into why a doctor accused of running a "pill mill" practice in decatur -- was allowed to open a new office in tennessee... this afternoon waay 31 learned there was a raid at the doctor's new office in tennessee. waay 31's charlisa gordon started digging into this case hours ago -- and joins us now with what she's learned.... the doctor is not in... when dr. mark murphy abruptly left his practice in decatur and madison, back in december 2016...he left his patients in a bind. old sot i don't know what i'm going to do that was just 4 months after the alabama board of medical examiners filed a formal complaint against dr. murphy in august 2016. the complaint accuses murphy of giving controlled substances for non-medical reasons and performing unnecessary diagnostic tests. that complaint was later dismissed, because dr. murphy did not renew his medical license to practice in the state of alabama, so there wasn't much the board could do. dr. murphy told some patients he was retiring and other doctors would take over his practice but that never happened. tuesday, i drove by his old office in decatur... and it still sits empty. when i called dr. murphy's old office in madison to see if a new doctor has taken over the practice, here's what i heard. fast forward a year and dr murphy is once again under suspicion. this time...a federal raid. a representative for the u.s. attorney's office confirmed...there was a federal search warrant executed on the doctor's new office in lewisburg, tn tuesday...but she could not tell me why. i called the doctor's tennessee office five times and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. according to propublica an independent, nonprofit investigative online site...when doctor murphy was practicing in alabama he topped the list for prescribing oxycodone to his patients. in decatur charlisa gordon waay 31 news this evening -- the department of justice announced it will support local officials -- who filed lawsuits against opioid drug makers and sellers. today -- attorney general jeff sessions said the help will be the first action from the d-o-j's opioid task force... just three weeks ago -- the state of alabama filed a lawsuit against purdue pharma -- who makes oxycontin...