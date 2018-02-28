Speech to Text for Final Four Recap 6pm

brings us to birmingham tonight for the final four... and of the many teams here chasing championships...t here's not a single program that's been as successful as the lauderdale county girls basketball team... they've won a record 13 total championships...five straight from 2011 to 2016... but as they were chasing the six- peat...that streak was snapped in the regional final last year... down two with 12 seconds left after forcing a turnover...laude rdale county coach brant llewellyn called a timeout when they had none...resulting in a technical foul and a pair of free throws for locust fork to ice the game... "we were just devastated after that loss and it was tough and it took us a long time to get over it." but this year they did get over it...returning to wallace state to reclaim the northwest regional championship and a spot in the final four...using last year's let down as the driving force... "all of our players came back even more dedicated than they were before and really fought hard everyday and worked their butt off to try to get better and we're just fortunate that we were able to get here and this time we pulled it off." "it's motivation everyday.we know how bad that felt last year and we knew that we didn't want to feel it again this year so we just want to finish it the right way." and in order to get one step closer to starting a new streak...they'll need to beat t-r miller here in the final four today...another program with plenty of hardware of their own... "t-r miller has had an outstanding girls basketball program for a long, long time.coach jackson down there, i mean he's been coaching down there forever and in fact coach jackson and i played each other in the final four back in 2004 i think and they've won several state championships and they've just got an outstanding program and i know they'll be a really good team." so that sets the stage for one versus six with a spot in the championship game on the line... and as we pick it up in the second quarter...the tigers looked like they were in championship form...down low...hannah tate hits tamia walkins to make it a 19-to-8 lead... and when it wasn't workin' down low...they made moves on the outside...craig- cruce starts it...and sydney mayner with the triple to cap it off... but it was allie craig cruse who put the nail in the coffin...had herself a day for 28 points...and eight rebounds...to help lead her tigers to the title game with the 59-45 win... so there ya have it...the redemption just keeps on rollin' for lauderdale county as they'll face in the 3-a girls championship on friday... we'll have more on the state basketball tournament tonight at ten but that does it for now...guys back