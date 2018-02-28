Speech to Text for State Games Huntsville Al

a lot of his time... just because the winter olympics is over... it doesn't mean the games are finished...at least not here in huntsville. the alabama state games are coming back to the rocket city-- after 13 years. waay 31's marylee adams was at the state games kick off today and has more. i'm outside of the von braun center where the 2018 alabama state games will be this june, hosted by the city of huntsville and madison county. and it became official this morning with the with the passing of the tourch... mayor tommy battle sot: "let the games begin!" this olympic style event is alabama's largest multi- sport event for youth, adults, and those with dissabilities. it takes place june 8-10th with the opening ceremony kickoff on friday the 8th. and this is no ordinary opening ceremony...with the organizations ties to the olympics, they work to incorporate real olympic aspects and highlight the athletes from all over the state and country competing right here in huntsville. mayor tommy battle "it's great to have the competition here, the people here, the familes here...it's all about bringing families together and making this a community. " this year is expected to be the largest games yet...with the total number of sports rising from 18 to 28. the impact on huntsville economy is also expected to be large. anthony terling "our goal is to bring people from outside this community and make a big impact on this community. and for what you all have done for us we want to return it two fold to you all." mayor tommy battle "it does bring in revenue, it brings in lodging taxes, sales taxes, some of your restaurant money comes back in to the caufers of the city." marylee live: what may be the best part about the event is that it's completely free to attend and you don't have to qualify to compete. some of the newest sports include kayak racing, archery 3d, horseshoes, baton twirling and pickleball...still trying to figure out that last one. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay