Priceville Auto

tonight - a waay 31 i-team instant investigation! the bankruptcy of a priceville used car dealership exposed some questionable connections between morgan county's sheriff and key people inside the business who are on the wrong side of the law. thanks for joining us tonight--i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's greg privett is live in-studio to show you how the key players are connected in this bankruptcy lawsuit just filed. greg? dan and demetria ... when the used car lot filed for bankruptcy . it left creditors holding the bag for nearly 5 and half million dollars. the latest complaint in the chapter 11 filing . points fingers at priceville partners' owners, managers, employees and investors. one of those investors . is sheriff ana franklin. today, waay 31 obtained this bankruptcy complaint stating sheriff ana franklin's connection to performance auto sales on point mallard parkway. it began with a $150,000 cashiers check date june 5th 2015. the complaint also claims she used your tax money for the loan to priceville partners llc. she did pay that money back. creditors want to know why sheriff franklin invested in a business partly owned by someone with a criminal record? i took that question to franklin today. she told me she can't talk about a pending legal matter. that matter involves convicted felon greg steenson. he owned 40% of the business and now faces additional theft and forgery charges. franklin insists she never knew steenson was involved and thought harold jeffereys was the sole owner of priceville partners. jeffereys owned only 60 percent of the business. the bankruptcy trustee . attorney stuart maples.complai ns when priceville partners started to collapse in 2016 . people inside and outside the business violated bankruptcy laws by transferring assets. embezzeling money. cash and cars given to family and friends. even lavish gifts . like buying homes and a lakeside rental condo for $30,000 dollars. the bankruptcy suit also points at sheriff franklin's daughter alyssa. she worked for priceville partners . and is accused of giving below market auto loans and cancelling debts for her husband. <<greg live at chroma key >documents also reveal one more connection to the sheriff. a former boyfriend.steven ziaja is an alabama alcohol beverage control officer and one of the creditors listed in the bankrupcy filing. he faces 11 felony charges of computer tampering and 1 count of using his job as a state agent. for personal gain. reporting live