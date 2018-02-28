Speech to Text for Gambling Machines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

androids. new at 5-- lauderdale county officials raided 14 businesses and seized 127 illegal gambling machines. and now the owners could face charges. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county courthouse with the details of this investigation, breken? lauderdale county drug task force agents they say went undercover playing these gambling machines and were given cash rewards which is illegal. i was able to speak to one of these business owners today and he claims he did nothing wrong. patel- for me i did nothing wrong. jay patel owns the smoke depot in florence-- on friday, officials armed with this search warrant took six of his gambling machines. patel- it's a type of gambling machine but it's a skilled based machine. patel tells us patrons would come in and pay one dollar for each round-- if they won, they never received cash but merchandise instead. lauderdale county drug task force agents tell us all the machines they seized, including patels, did give out cash, but patel argues his machines were legal. patel- i did everything under the legal process. most of the 127 gambling machines were taken from tobacco shops, game stores, and gas stations throughout florence and lauderdale county. officials estimate store owners were making thousands of dollars a week off the machines. gullette- just because you want to do something that is legal other places it doesn't mean you should do it here. so i believe they should be punished. however, i do think alabama should alter their stance on gambling. > the lauderdale county district attorney tells us his office is looking into charging the owners with a class a misdemeanor for having the machines. patel tells ushe is not worried about any pending charges because he claims he did nothing wrong. live in flo