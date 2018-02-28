Speech to Text for PD AR-15

the decatur police department -- wants to arm more officers with ar-15 rifles. this is the same semi automatic weapon -- used in several deadly mass shootings. and if a mass shooting were to happen in decatur, police want to be better prepared. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's brittany collins shows us why frontline officers say having an ar-15 is better than a hand gun in certain situations. esterday decatur police captain chris mathews asked the city council to approve the purchase of 20 ar 15's. this request comes just two weeks after the mass shooter used an ar 15 to kill 17 people in parkland florida. pkg misty sappington lives in decatur capt.chris mathews decatur police department and to have those types of guns to combat that, i think that's very important. misty sappington doesn't see an issue with police officers having extra fire arms...especially if a mass shooting were to ever occur. the more resources we can provide for them, the more protection it is for the citizens in this city. i think our police always do a great job, but they need more resources to help the with those type actions. we want to put a rifle in the hands of every front line officer. so, we've made a three year plan to purchase it so that every officer would have a rifle. captain chris mathews says there's already money in the budget to purchase 20 ar 15's, the ammunition and accessories. each rifle cost 1,203 dollars each. they want to purchase 60 of them in the next three years. but matthew's saysnot every front-line officer will be given an ar-15...so some decided to purchase their own. what we've noticed nation wide is that when events happen...typically we'll have a rifle, shotgun or some type of long gun. we want to be proactive by giving our officers those rifles in the event of if something happens. right now-- all first responding police officers have a taser and hand gun...matthews says the hand gun is good for close distances ...but most mass shootings happen in larger areas. and a rifle is more accurate at a distance. we want to have all types of tools, but a rifle is a better tool at a distance. sappington says as a mother with children in school--the ar 15's are a good idea because officers wouldn't have to wait as long for a swat team to arrive. the safety is a man concern in our schools.and our kids in the school and we need to be able to call those police officers who can respond at the same time as --the guns and ammunition that the other people are using. look live decatur city council will vote on the purchase at monday's council meeting. reporting in decatur