Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Shooting Update

new details from last night's shooting in east limestone county that left one person in critical condition. 17-year-old kobe peoples is in the limestone county jail tonight. he's charged as an adult with attempted murder. the shooting occurred inside a home monday night on wellhouse drive. during a fight, investigators say peoples shot a 21-year- old man multiple time. the victim is currently at huntsville hospital. investigators say charges could be upgraded