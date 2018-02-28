wx_icon Huntsville 59°

Limestone Co. Shooting Update

A 17-year-old is being tried as an adult.

Posted: Tue Feb 27 16:46:15 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 27 16:46:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Shooting Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details from last night's shooting in east limestone county that left one person in critical condition. 17-year-old kobe peoples is in the limestone county jail tonight. he's charged as an adult with attempted murder. the shooting occurred inside a home monday night on wellhouse drive. during a fight, investigators say peoples shot a 21-year- old man multiple time. the victim is currently at huntsville hospital. investigators say charges could be upgraded

 

