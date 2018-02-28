Speech to Text for Dog shot in Albertville

new at 4... another dog has been shot - this time in albertville... according to the dog's vet - it appears someone shot the dog - named nash - multiple times with a 22 rifle... waay31's scottie kay was in albertville today where she talked to the vet and the dog's owner about what happened... i'm here at mccrory animal clinic where nash underwent surgery today... and luckily the vet says it went a lot better than they expected... "i hate to tell you this, but something's wrong with your dog, and he is dragging himself through our yard trying to get to your house." that's the facebook message morgan o'neal says she got from a neighbor on sunday... and when she went outside... "he's got blood all over him. both of his back legs are just completely broken up." o'neal says that's when she realized her dog nash was shot multiple times something she says she never would've expected to happen in what she calls her quiet neighborhood... "my neighbors, honestly, i think, are more upset than i am." o'neal took nash to the mcrory animal clinic, where he underwent surgery on tuesday... and according veterinarian clark garrett, nash was shot with a 22 rifle in both back legs and his front left paw... making amputation a likely possibility... "i'd rather have a three-legged dog running around than no dog at all." o'neal says she's still not sure why someone would do this to her dog.. but says she just hopes it doesn't happen again... "i honestly don't even have words for whoever did this. but i can tell you right now, they would not be good ones." albertville police tell me they are investigating this case... and while nash has a long road of recovery ahead, doctor garrett says he thinks he's going to be okay...reporting in albertville, sk,