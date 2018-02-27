Speech to Text for One Hospitalized After Morning Wreck

now to a breaking news update... decatur police are investigating a wreck that sent a man to the hospital early this morning. it's a story we brought you this morning as breaking news. waay 31's will robinson-smith has more. the wreck ended here in front of hospitality park in decatur, but only after the driver rolled several time in his car, not heading like traffic is flowing now, but rolling north. decatur fire said the driver was originally heading away from decatur in the northbound lanes of highway 31. however, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up crossing the median and hitting an oncoming car. fortunately the driver of the second car wasn't hurt. the first car rolled dozens of yards before coming to a stop. when decatur police arrived around 2:15, they found the driver unconscious and unresponsive. by the time fire fighters got there, he was somewhat responsive. an air evac helicopter flew the 55-year-old to huntsville hospital where he is recovering from a serious head wound. will robinson-smith the cause of the crash is now under investigation. reporting in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31