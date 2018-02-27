Speech to Text for What The Tech: Smartphone With Microphone Review

new information-- 300 hours of video is uploaded to youtube every minute...much of it from smart phone camera. if you're using your phone to shoot a lot of video, our tech guy jamie tucker found a gadget to make the videos sound a lot better. cameras on smartphones are incredible now. it's not easy to tell the difference between a tv news camera, and an iphone camera, yes this is from an iphone x. the biggest difference isn't the video, it's the audio. i found a group of student storm chasers to help me try out a new wireless microphone from samson. it's a portable pack that holds the smartphone and connects to a wireless microphone. "you just take it, plug it into our device and then plug it right into the phone." the samson go mic mobile has the pack and a mic that clips on your shirt, or this hand-held microphone. these student storm chasers who provide live weather reports online agreed to see how well it works. " and now with just the microphone built into the iphone x. "heeeeyyyy. wow that's much clearer" the mic not only blocked out wind, but the sound of a fire truck going by in the background. and it's wireless. they could set it up in the car and report live for up to 100 feet away. who is the microphone for? if you know someone who does a lot facebook live videos, or podcasters or bloggers. you probably know someone who's into that right now. i don't brag about a new gadget very often but the samson go mic microphone is good enough for tv. that's what the tech? i'm