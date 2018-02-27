Speech to Text for Teenager Charged in Limestone Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

suspected his girlfriend helped him. and more breaking news at midday-- limestone county police say this man-- 17-year-old kobe peoples is now charged with attempted murder. officials say he is being charged as an adult. waay 31 first brought you this story as breaking news last night at six. limestone county sheriff's deputies say it happened at a home on wellhouse drive. they say peoples shot a 21-year-old-- who remains in critical condition this afternoon. peoples is being held in the county