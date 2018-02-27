Speech to Text for Missing Inmate Found Dead in Florida

we begin with breaking news.. the end of the search for an escaped inmate from morgan county. alexis hernandez is dead - his girlfriend in custody in florida. the two were found at a hotel in orange county, florida. no word on how hernandez died, but foul play is not likely. hernandez escaped from the morgan county jail two weeks ago - it's