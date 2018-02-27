Speech to Text for Alabama Task Force Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10-thousand dollar bond. happening today ... a full scale training exercise for local fire departments ... working together to keep you safe as a tornado season approaches ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in madison now ... with more on this tennessee valley wide training ... that's right bill, najahe ... alabama task force three is conducting that training at the guntersville state park ... the task force is made up of people from fire departments in madison, decatur, boaz, fort payne, arab, albertville, cullman, guntersville, and redstone aresenal they're going over the use of g-p-s and wide area search for victims ... and even though these fire fighters are all from different cities ... task for leader dustin spires says it's important for them to regularly train as a unit ... he says that with tornado season right around the corner ... g-p-s training is vital in their search efforts ... especially for areas they may not be familiar with. again, that training is today in guntersville ... and it will run from eight to five live in madison ss waay 31