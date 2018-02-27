Speech to Text for Annual Warrior 5K this Week

to improve safety. new at 4... j-r-o-t-c cadets at grissom high school are busy planning their annual warrior 5-k, which raises money for a local charity. this week - the students are busy finalizing race details... for nine years - the cadets have hosted a race to help support veterans... over the years - the group has raised over 46 thousand dollars from the race... this year's 5-k will raise money to help veterans find employment and benefits... all services are free for local veterans and their families. " they ensure the money that we raise and donate to them will be given to the veterans in our area and we really want to emphasize that because we have redstone arsenal right here so we want to help the veterans in our community." the warrior 5 k is this saturday- at 9 am at grissom high school. for registration info- head to our website - waay tv