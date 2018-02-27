Speech to Text for Man Airlifted to Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... a rollover wreck overnight sent one of the drivers involved to the hospital. waay 31's will robinson-smith has been on the scene. will, we understand the driver hospitalized had to be flown to the hospital. that's right. according to decatur fire, that driver had significant enough head injuries that he needed to be flown to huntsville hospital. the name of that driver has not been released, but we do know he's a 55-year-old man from thomasville, according to decatur fire. officials say he was driving north on highway 31 in decatur at first, but then lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and hit another car in the southbound lanes. he then rolled all the way down to the entrance of hospitality park. investigators said he was unconscious when decatur police first arrived around 2:15 or so this morning. the crash is now being investigated by decatur police. reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.