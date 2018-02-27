Speech to Text for One in hospital after shooting

new tonight at 10... one person is in the hospital tonight with multiple gun shot wounds following a shooting along wellhouse drive in limestone county -- just outside of athens... the limestone county sheriff's office also has a suspect in custody who is a minor... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay 31's kody fisher is live at the scene of the shooting with the latest in the investigation... right now we know the limestone county sheriff's department found a gun in the back yard of this house... they believe its the gun used in the shooting... the sheriff's department is considering this a domestic shooting... but they're still investigating to find out exactly what happened... i talked to a neighbor who lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened... he's lived here for 10 years and hasn't seen anything like this happen before... "it's generally a pretty quiet other than people blasting music and stuff. this is actually the first time something like this has ever happened in this neighborhood." the limestone county sheriff's department tells waay 31 they're still working on the exact timeline of what happened and when to complete the investigation... reporting live in limestone county... kody fisher...