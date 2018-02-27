Speech to Text for Baybears council meeting

31 news... new at 10. the city of madison is tying up lose ends to finance an $86 million dollar baseball stadium. here's a look at town madison -- where its supposed to built... tonight, the madison city council approved three measures on their checklist-- to get the mobile baybears relocated to madison by 2020. waay 31's charlisa gordon was at tonight's meeting. she's live in madison county withhow they plan to pay for the multi-million dollar project. i made attempts to obtain a copy of the finalized agreement before this meeting.and the city says its holding off on releasing it to the media for now because "certain terms of the agreement are still open and pending final resolution." ticking all of the boxes.... madison city council is in the final innings of getting the deal signed and sealed. but not all madison residents think bringing a minor league baseball team to the tennessee valley will be a home run. sot margret daily / madison resident i really feel that the city has gone a little bit too far and i think the risk is too great. sot jeff north / madison resident the best way to increase our chances of a profit in town madison is to avoid building a stadium. sot mike callahan/ madison resident if you're still negotiating and you can't put it out don't have a public hearing on it and vote on it until you can put the information out. there was also some hesitation on the part of some council members to approve the financing ... because the two sides are still negotiating. sot councilman teddy powell / district 3: you know until everything is laid out and we have all of the information i've always said if i don't have all the information my vote is no. council approved validating the financing process authorizing the property agreement authorizing a construction agreement with ballcorps to decide who makes which decisions when construction begins on the $46.6 million...7,000-seat multi- purpose stadium they did however table amending the funding agreement for town madison which would have upped the infrastructure budget from $22 million to $40 million. sot councilman tommy overcash / council president: some folks would like to see more details and sometimes you just don't get that, you know, as some processes you know you have to except a little bit of risk from. or you can study a problem to death if you want to. the council also discussed some contingencies that would allow both parties to opt out of the agreement if needed. ballcorps llc getting final approval from minor league baseball and the southern league in order to move the team is one contingency...bu t the owner is confident they will receive approval. reporting live in madison charlisa