Speech to Text for Alcohol ordinance

built. the city of decatur is thinking of ways to bring and keep millennials in the area-- especially when it comes to improving the night life scene. as waay 31's brittany collins found out--to do this, the city council mighthave to change the local alcohol ordinance for restaurants. look live in order to bring in more bars and lounges to downtown decatur, the city will have to change the food alcohol ratio. currently, restaurants have to make 60 percent of their revenue from food and 40 percent from alcohol. some people like to go out and have dinner. then go out relax with music. we don't really have that in decatur. scott bryant who owns bank street grill wishes there were more venues and clubs that only serve alcohol...he believes this could draw in the younger crowd. then they wouldn't have to come from huntsville and madison and that'll keep from doing that. it's a long drive and you don't want to drink and drive. especialyy with all the distance on the way back. i spoke with city planner karen smith who says she and the city's young professionals group are thinking of ways to give millennials a night life they can enjoy. if they change the food and alcohol ratio to a 50:50 rather than 60:40...it'll be easier to recruit more bars to the area. ryan helsley owns moe's original bbq and mellow mushroom. he likes the character and charm of downtown decatur and doesn't want to see it change. we don't necessarily have to have a bar and night club on every street corner but we need some variety and need to come out and dine and go out later and have a cocktail. smith says brew pubs are now allowed to open downtown...how ever, the alcohol rules for restaurants being 500 feet from a school or church would not change if more bars and lounges move to downtown decatur. until that happens--other people say there are still things to do for the younger generation. the third friday of each month, they close down the streets and it's a block party. with different bands, vendors, food and alcohol. it's a good combination. look live karen smith says in the meantime--she'll continue the research to see if allowing more bars to open is a good idea. reporting in decatur brittany collins waay 31 news.