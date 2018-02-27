Speech to Text for Potholes in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brain activity. new at 6.. potholes are popping up all around the valley. and tonight -- waay 31 wanted to know -- with the changing temperatures if they can be repaired soon. tonight-- waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville after she learned how crews go about fixing the roads in order to make sure they're safe to drive on. the city of huntsville public works director told me today the city has crews driving around weekly in "patch" trucks...checking the roads and fixing area where potholes are popping up. jason love, lives in huntsville, "it's crazy you gotta go swerve around the potholes. i think it will tear your car up." jason love told me potholes are tearing up his car...and he's already got a flat tire from driving over one this winter. huntsville public works director chris mcneese told me monday...he's seeing about the same amount of potholes that pop up every winter... but with the fluctuating temperatures and more rain headed this way...it's the perfect recipes for more potholes. mcneese said the mix the city uses to patch potholes can be applied now since the temperature is warm enough ...and crews are out checking for pot holes... but love told us he thinks the patches aren't fixing the problem... "the temporary patches aren't doing a good job. especially on my street." now if you're having pothole problems...mcneese told me you can call public works or just to go the city's website and submit where the problem is located.he said they should be out to fix it in less than 48 hours. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31