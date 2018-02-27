Speech to Text for Manslaughter in Huntsville

new at 6.. a madison county man is in jail tonight--on a manslaughter charge for a dui crash. thatcrash killed his son in june of 2016. 57 year old phillip hall was booked sunday into the madison county jail on a 10 thousand dollar bond. thanks for joining us tonight, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's marylee adams is live in the studio with more. i've been on the phone all day trying to get this information confirmed and it has not been easy. i was first told the crash was handled by the madison county sheriff's office...they then directed me to state troopers. a spokesperson with state troopers said they did not have any records of the name phillip hall. after speaking to the madison county sherriff's department again, they were able to tell me this was a grand jury indictment of a wreck from june 2016 that state troopers did in fact handle. i reached back out to state troopers who sent a release stating phillip hall was under the influence of alcohol when his truck ran off the road, struck a light pole along with several trees and overturned. the crash happened off cherry road between poplar ridge and buddy drive in huntsville just before 3 am on june 11th 2016. his son, 35 year old, phillip wayne hall jr. died as a result of the crash. i was able to speak with district attorney robert broussard who confirmed all of this information to me. he said they received blood test results from the alabama department of forensic sciences that showed phillip hall did have alcohol in his system. this is what they call a direct indictment so it will go straight to trial. a court date has not yet been set. live in