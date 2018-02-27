Speech to Text for Florence Shooting

two men are behind bars after a shooting and brief stand off with police. thanks for joining us tonight at 5, i'mdemetriamccl enton. and i'm dan shaffer. florence police tell us around 10 this morning a man was shot on maple avenue. when police arrived, one suspect surrendered but the other was in a stand off with police... waay31'sbreken terry joins us live from the florence police department with the details. police tell us they have charged two men in the case after they were arrested at the scene. police have not told us the shooting victims identity yet but we know he is expected to be okay after being shot twice. florence police tell us this is 23 year old chaunce watkins- he's charged with second degree assault along with 33 year old lance watkins-- police tell us they beleive the men got into an argument this morning with the victim and that's what lead to the shooting. police did call in their swat team to search the home for evidence after the stand off with lance watkins. wilson- i hate it happened. i kinda know the folks they talkin about with the shooting going on so i'm just sorry it happened.... holt- it's better to be safe than sorry, and like i said it takes a lot of resources to do something like this but it's the right thing to do and it's the safest thing to do. we appreciate the people in the neighborhood being patient with us. > police finished up their search of the home on maple avenue a little before 4-- we did see them walking out with evidence in bags and boxes but its unclear what evidence they have recovered at this time. lance and chaunce watkins were taken to the lauderdale county detention center. we are waiting to learn if they could face more charges or if they have bonded out at this time. live in