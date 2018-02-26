Speech to Text for Dughill Intersection

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and androids. waay 31 learned today a dangerous intersection in madison county could see changes as soon as this summer... the state is working to figure out how to make dug hill road and highway 72 safer. just this past weekend -- a huntsville man died while on that road. tonight--waay 31's sydney martin is live near the intersection -- after going straight to officials--abou t what needs to be changed. dan, demetria-- commissioner craig hill told me today that the state is studying the road....and it's acutally supposed to get answers from a consultant tomorrow on what will make it safe... hill told me part of the solution could include making this area have right turns only.. eremiah thompson, lives in the area "i probably see an accident two to three times a week. just on my daily commute driving up and down the highway." jeremiah thompson could see changes to about a 6 mile stretch of highway 72 as soon as this summer. craig hill the madison county commissioner for the area told me the changes are overdue... "maybe when those roads were designed. the changes we are seeing now--they're just not fit anymore. we need to what we can to improve." hill explained dug hill isn't the only dangerous intersection....so ideally the county would like to have an agreement with the state to fix intersections from shields road to brock road . 'when we are seeing the loss of life and property that we are seeing at the dug hill intersection and ryland pike and 72 intersection. we feel like it's time for us to get some attention to these areas." hill is also working to extend jordan road to highway 72 and eliminate highway 72 ...and when that project start in the summer-- hill told us he's wants even more construction along the road to happen at the same time... thompson told me he wants to see changes these changes need to happen soon... jeremiah thompson, lives in the area "it actually worries me more than anything. i have two kids that are very close to start to learn how to drive. andfor me as a parent i don't want them to be drivng up and down this road it is so dangerous " 've reached out to the state troopers office tonight to find out just how many deadly accidents have happened at this intersection. i'm still waiting to hear back from them tonight. live in madison county sydney martin waay