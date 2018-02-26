Speech to Text for Cameras to Be Installed

new tonight-- decatur is cracking down on people who are illegally dumping their trash throughout the city. it's an on-going issue. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with city leaders -- who tell us -- how they plan to install surveillance cameras across the city to catch people dumping trash. 'm here on moulton heights road in decatur. city officials say this is one of several places in the city where people are dumping trash on the side of the road. and since there no homes nearby to help catch those responsible, the city is thinking about purchasing surveillance cameras. pkg it's just getting worse and worse. a nature walk on moulton heights road isn't as pleasant anymore for terry le'pere. over the couple of weeks, more and more trash being piled up here. over the weekend, those tires got put here and there's some dead animals on the side of the road. he believes the people who are dumping the trash don't live in the area. there's hardly any houses around here so i think they're coming out here at night when no body's watching and just throwing their stuff. this is why the city of decatur wants to buy high-definition surveillance cameras to help police officers catch those who violate illegally dumping in the city limits. we will have the facial recognition where you can zoom in and get the facial recognition very well as also the tag recognition. city council president paige bibbee says the cameras will be placed all over the city where illegal dumping is a problem. even this "no littering sign" i not enough to stop people for dumping their trash along the roadway. lets say you're moving out and have a lot of things in the house, that would be something you would need to take to the landfill yourself or call someone to take care of it. city leaders are currently talking to security companies about the cost of the cameras. the city council can approve to install surveillance cameras without the item going to bid if the cost is under 15 thousand dollars. i think it is a good idea. this is a nice area. not a lot of traffic, so it needs to be cleaned up. look live paige bibbee said there are certain laws for dumping bags of tree limbs and sticks in front of your yard.she encourages people call the city to become educated on what is and is not allowed. reporting in decatur brittany collins waay