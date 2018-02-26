Speech to Text for Greenway Master Plan Ideas

new at 6... the city of huntsville is working on it's greenway master plan and asking people for ideas... one man in the 5 points community has suggestions for changes he'd like to see in his area... tonight waay31's sydney martin learned about the changes people like the most... "there is a green link along pratt avenue and bankhead here and i was hoping the city would consider for improving connectivity bicycle and pedestrian and generally make it safer for everyone. " ben payment told me he's been working on his idea for more than a year.... and some changes he would like to see along pratt avenue include changing the way customers park near star market, adding more sidewalks, and adding safer parking for people that live along the street. one neighbor told me she likes the plan because it would help make the street safer without adding speed bumps. barb fawcett, neighbor"the big picture has more aesthetics to it with curb appeal, bike lanes and lane sizes to slow down " payment told me although these are just ideas...he hope the city takes them seriously since more than 200 of his neighbors have signed their support for his ideas since this weekend. "the point is to really let the city know that this is something that's important to the community and they really need to take a hard look at these problem areas." sydney "payment told me a meeting will be held at the end of february to discuss these ideas and others people have in the community. in