Speech to Text for Monday Morning Weather Update

in the making." we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? rainy conditions overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies and just the slight chance for a lingering shower this morning.tempe ratures are cool to start and we'll hit a hgh this afternoon in the middle 60s.expect some sunshine as cloud break later in the day. tonight, clear skies will mean chilly temperatures and we'll drop to the lower 40s.tuesday will feature sunshine and a pleasant afternoon as high return to the lower 70s.after a brief break, the rain rolls back in late tuesday night. once the rain arrives after midnight tuesday night, it stays with us, off and on, all they way through thursday.rainfall totals will likely top 2 inches in most locations with some isolated amounts up to 3 to 4 inches.expect the chance for storms again as well, but they should remain below severe limits. the main concern will be flooding, a threat which we will monitor in the coming days.