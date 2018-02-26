Speech to Text for Toddler clinging to life after nearly drowning

kids an extra hug tonight because life can change in an instant. sot-"when they pulled him out he was blue and purple, had no pulse, wasn't breathing. in my opinion, i'm not a doctor, but was dead." eric easterwood is living every parent's worst nightmare.... sot-"it's amazing how quick your life can change..its probably gonna affect him for the rest of his life.. if he even pulls through" what began as a typical day visiting family in danville, turned into a horrific accident after easterwood's two year old son, jackson, fell into the pool. as soon as family noticed jackson was missing -- they say they immediately scrambled to find him. sot-"at first they didn't see anybody in the pool, but it was because he was twisted in a weird angle under the stairs" jackson was in the pool for 5 full minutes, and without a pulse for 45 -- easterwood says the only thing that saved his sonwas a family member who knew c-p-r.... morgan county deputies arrived on scene. then jackson was airlifted to the children's hospital in birmingham. and going forward -- easterwood said it's vital to be vigilant about water safety anytime children are around. sot-" these one, two, three year olds they just see water and they think play time...they don't