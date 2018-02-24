Speech to Text for Dead Turtle

scene at both locations... new information... the two people who recorded themselves running over and killing a snapping turtle in scottsboro are telling their side of the story to waay 31 news... we want to warn you -- some of the video is graphic.... right now... the case is under investigation by the alabama fish and wildlife service... with the two people potentially facing charges... waay 31's kody fisher went to scottsoro to talk to the people who recorded the video ... a reminder -- some people may find the video disturbing... the two people say their words in the video are being taken out of context... which is resulting in them getting death threats... the video we're about to show is graphic... pkg: nats playing from video: the two people in the video say they came across the turtle in the middle of the road before they started filming... and were worried about it's safety... girls/ran over turtle "i love turtles. that's why we were getting out and trying to save it, but once it started snappin' at me i was like, oh my god, just forget it. run it over. lets go." they say they were simply beingsarcastic... and other traffic on the road prevented them from not running the turtle over... this situation has lead to death threats for both of them... turtle killers "people saying they're going to kill my family, that i need to kill myself. that they're going to burn my house on fire." which scares them... turtle killers "i don't feel safe at all." mara marlow lives in scottsboro... and she's watching the video for the first time right here... mara marlow/lives in scottsboro "i think they still had the ill intention to run over the turtle. even if it was snapping at them they could have grabbed them from the back." marlow says the threats are overboard though... mara marlow/lives in scottsboro "i do agree that they should not have run it over, but everyone makes mistakes and they should not deserve to die for what they've done." the two people say they're remorseful about the video they took... turtle killers "really do apologize if that offended anyone, but i don't think that's a right to threaten someones lives." tag: the jackson county district attorney's office told waay 31 the two people could face animal cruelty charges... or charges related to the turtle being a protected species... but they won't know if any charges will even be filed until the investigation is completed... reporting in scottsboro... kody fisher... waay