Speech to Text for Solar Energy redstone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

legislative session ends. new at 4- a brand new power source is now operational on redstone arsenal... on-site solar panel fields generate about 10 megawatts of energy... that's enough energy to power more than 1 thousand homes a year. officials say the project also enhances redstone's energy resilience by creating diversity in their energy supply... the project was first proposed after the 2011 severe storms affected redstones power supply for several days. holiday" as much as we want it to be a nice sunny day like today, and when that happens we've got the ability to do what we're charged to do by the nation. and that is what we're about. gillis " this is the kind of project that other installations will look at as an example of how to pair renewables with battery storage, so you've got the sustainability and the resilience in energy security that we're looking for." construction on the project started a year and a half ago. the panels stretch across 114 acres and will save an estimated 80 thousand dollars per